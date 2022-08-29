Born to a white mother and Black father, his parents met in France while his dad was playing international basketball for the country. When he was two years old, his father decided to leave the U.S. and go back to Guadeloupe so he was solely raised by his mom.

One of the first instances he unknowingly faced around Christmas time was when his mother’s relatives ostracized and did not welcome him.

“After I was born, certain relatives made it very clear to her that she wasn’t welcome to come to Christmas dinner if she brought me along,” he said.