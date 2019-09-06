Barry Michael Cooper, the celebrated writer best known for the iconic movies he penned in the 1990s, has died at 66. According to TMZ, the Maryland Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Cooper’s death, which occurred on Tuesday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Among his many projects, Cooper wrote New Jack City, starring Wesley Snipes and Chris Rock. In 1994, he also wrote Sugar Hill and Above the Rim, starring Tupac Shakur. Cooper worked with Spike Lee to produce the TV series She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix in 2017.

Before becoming a writer, Cooper worked as a journalist, producing stories for well-known publications such as Spin magazine and The Village Voice. While working as an investigative journalist for The Village Voice, Cooper highlighted drug problems in Detroit with a story titled “Kids Killing Kids: New Jack City Eats Its Young.” Another one of Cooper’s popular pieces was “Teddy Riley’s New Jack Swing: Harlem Gangsters Raise a Genius.” The 1987 article detailed how Teddy Riley and Uptown Records made a lasting impact on R&B and hip-hop, Revolt reported.

Cooper, who found his inspiration for writing while growing up in Harlem, made his directorial debut in 2005 with a web series titled Blood on the Wall$. The series revolved around the tumultuous life of a TV reporter, Variety reported. Three years later, Cooper produced the Larry Davis episode for the third season of American Gangster.

Cooper, who is survived by his son Matthew, paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on Instagram a few days before his death. The 66-year-old writer posted a selfie and a quote inspired by Dr. King, saying, “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?”

Cooper’s cause of death has not been confirmed.