A Tennessee couple is continuing the legacy of Black-owned BBQ restaurants in their community. Eugene and Patrice Chandler opened Billie Rae’s BBQ and Soul Food in April in East Knoxville, replacing another iconic Black-owned restaurant that stood in the same location for decades before closing. Patrice said it was destiny when the former Scrugg’s BBQ location became available to them.

“It’s such a small world. Mr. Roberts who owned Scruggs BBQ taught Eugene at Vine Middle School and he operated out of this building, and then Mr. Scruggs himself also ran his business out of here. He was also a BBQ man. So here we are following in those footsteps right here in this same building,” Patrice told Knox News.