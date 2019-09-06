Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested on Friday while protesting the opening of New Jersey‘s Delaney Hall ICE detention center. According to Fox 5 New York, several Democratic members of Congress were also protesting at the detention center when chaos broke out as ICE arrested the mayor.

Alina Habba, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, accused the mayor of trespassing. Habba said on X that Baraka “ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center.”

“He has willingly chosen to disregard the law,” Habba wrote. “That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this… — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 9, 2025

What happened when ICE arrested Ras Baraka at the detention center?

While the Trump administration opened Delaney Hall on May 1, Baraka has been continually protesting the opening of the detention center for months.

“Delaney Hall cannot lawfully open in Newark at this time,” Baraka’s office said in a statement in February.

Among the concerns, the mayor said there are permit issues with the 1,000-bed facility. He also stated that “an immigrant detention center is not welcomed here” because it is a violation of human rights.

On Friday, Baraka tried to join New Jersey Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman on a scheduled tour of the center. As officials tried to block the mayor from entering the facility, Baraka attempted to go through a side gate. Witnesses told Fox 5 that federal agents threw organizers to the ground, handcuffed Baraka and took him into custody. The mayor is now being held at an ICE office in Newark.

What are Ras Baraka’s supporters saying about the mayor’s arrest?

Rep. LaMonica McIver said she was assaulted by ICE at the facility, along with Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman.

“They not only arrested the mayor of Newark, but put their hands on two members of Congress,” McIver said, per Fox 5.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement, saying he’s “outraged by the unjust arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.”

“Over the past few months, Mayor Baraka, as well as advocates, faith leaders, and members of our Congressional delegation, have protested the opening of a private immigration detention center in the city of Newark,” the governor stated.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker expressed his disappointment in a statement on X, saying “law enforcement officers should have deescalated this situation.”