The NFL made the right call at Dec. 14’s match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game was the first time the league had an all-Black, on-field referee and off-field replay crew. It was also the first time three women (one on the field and two in the replay booth) were on the same crew.

Referee Ronald Torbert led the historic lineup on the field. The all-black female officials were Maia Chaka (line judge), Artenzia Young-Seigler (replay official) and Desiree Abrams (replay assistant), Sports Illustrated reported.

The remaining on-field referees included Patrick Holt (down judge), Keith Washington (side judge), Barry Anderson (Umpire), Nathan Jones (field judge) and Greg Yette (back judge).

The outlet shared a statement from Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of Football Operations for the NFL, regarding the notable crew.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” he told Sports Illustrated.

The three women not only represented a tremendous shift in the NFL, but they also represented HBCUs. Chaka, the first Black woman to officiate NFL games, is a graduate of Norfolk State University. Young-Seigler is an alumnus of Paul Quinn College, and Abrams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Florida A&M University.