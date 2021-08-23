The oldest son of Nia Long has graduated from New York University. The 53-year-old actress shared a sweet photo commemorating her son’s Massai Z. Dorsey’s success. The 23-year-old is wearing his cap and gown and sporting a lei around his neck as the two posed outside of the ceremony.

“Oh my baby @massaidorsey I’m so proud of you! Let’s get it! Congratulations! #classof2024 #nyugraduation #proudmama ♥️🎉,” Long wrote in her caption.

Her older son is shared with her ex-fiancé, Massai Z. Dorsey, who she met on the set of NBC’s Third Watch in 1999. They were engaged for ten months before breaking things off in 2001. They welcomed their son into the world on Nov. 20, 2000.

During Massai’s childhood, Long talked about being a single mom. She admitted to banning morning television so the two could have meaningful time together.

“I think the most important thing with him is balancing the time and exposing him to things, but also showing him where I came from so he can have the desire to actually be something great in his life,” she told Spotlight to Nightlight in 2009.

Additionally, in June 2019, Massai graduated with honors from high school. In 2018, MLB.com reported that he hoped to play professional baseball at the highest level. Although he graduated from NYU, he once played college baseball at Eastern Kentucky University.

It is now with great pride that Long watches her college-aged son navigate the challenges of adulthood.

“And one day he became a man responsible for his self proclaimed journey and beautiful mind. I now stand back and give him the room to create greatness. @massaidorsey mommy loves you. 🖤,” she wrote on Instagram in 2020.

She is also mom to son Kez Sunday, 12, whom she shares with ex Ime Udoka.