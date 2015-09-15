Sustainable clothing designer Nigel Xavier is quickly establishing himself as one of the most popular designers of this generation.

After winning the Netflix competition series Next in Fashion, his take on fashion has catapulted him among the ranks of current designers as he uses upcycled materials and patchwork, primarily taking influences from 90s and 2000s pop culture.

Xavier has a new partnership with Meta for college football season and collaborated with Meta AI to create a limited-edition sweatsuit inspired by the University of Texas at Austin.

Blavity recently spoke to Xavier about why upcycling and using previously used materials is so important to him, how he crafted this specific piece for college football season, as well as how his career has blossomed since Next in Fashion.

Photo: Shamaal Bloodman

A key component of your work is upcycling. What are the benefits of upcycling/using second-hand materials and why is it so important to you?

Every piece of fabric or material I use has its own history, its own journey, and I get to transform that into something fresh, something that tells a completely new story. There’s a uniqueness that comes from working with materials that have lived a life before they reach my hands. I love the challenge of taking something old and turning it into something that feels modern and relevant. In a world where fast fashion dominates, upcycling is my way of slowing things down, of being more intentional about what I create and put out into the world. It’s about making pieces that matter, both aesthetically and ethically. For me, upcycling is a way to merge creativity with purpose—and that’s what drives me as a designer

This is an exciting collaboration just as we are in the thick of college football season— are you a college football fan and what does it mean to have the collar during this time of year?

I’m definitely a college football fan, so this collab couldn’t have come at a better time. Football has such a unique culture, especially at the college level where traditions run deep, and it’s amazing to bring my designs into that world. I love how football brings people together, and this partnership with Meta AI is about tapping into that energy while reimagining game-day style. Football season is all about pride and community, and being able to reflect that in my designs during this time of year is really special.

What was your experience like using Meta AI on this project and how do you think Meta AI helps designers and other creatives?

My experience using Meta AI for this project was really helpful, it provided me with tools I didn’t even know I needed until I started working with it. I quickly realized that Meta AI could help me visualize different textures, colors, and patterns in real-time. I could instantly see how these elements came together, which not only sped up the design process, but also encouraged me to experiment more freely. It was like having a creative partner that could keep up with my ideas and even anticipate the next step. The technology allowed me to focus more on the bigger picture, freeing me from the details that can sometimes slow down the creative flow.

Meta AI is a game-changer for any designer or creative because it helps bridge the gap between vision and execution. It opens up so many possibilities, allowing you to think beyond the usual limitations and push creative boundaries. Whether it’s exploring unconventional color pairings or fine-tuning designs, AI makes it possible to explore multiple options at once. It enhances creativity by taking care of the groundwork, allowing us to think bigger, bolder, and more outside the box.

Photo: Shamaal Bloodman

Your career has continued to blossom since winning Next In Fashion, how do you think your life and professional experiences have both changed over the past few years?

Winning Next In Fashion was definitely a pivotal moment for me, but what’s been even more impactful is how much I’ve evolved as a designer and as a person since then. The win opened so many doors, but it also challenged me to really reflect on what kind of designer I want to be. I’ve grown more confident in my creative voice and have gained a deeper understanding of what I value most in my work—things like sustainability, storytelling, and innovation. Every project I take on now has purpose, and I’m constantly pushing myself to think bigger and create with more intention.

The opportunities that have come my way, like collaborating with brands like Meta, have broadened my perspective and pushed me to explore new realms of design that I never thought possible. It’s been an incredible journey, full of learning and growth, and I honestly feel like I’m only scratching the surface of what I can achieve. Winning the show was the spark, but everything since then has fueled my desire to keep evolving and redefining my craft.