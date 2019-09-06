NLE Choppa continues to proudly stand up for the LGBTQ community. The rapper, who received homophobic responses in June when he said he wanted to perform his song “Slut Me Out 2” at a Pride event, is once again making it clear that he’s a firm ally. NLE Choppa appeared on The Zach Sang Show, where he explained his stance.
“You’re supposed to approach everything in life with love no matter if you live the same way or you don’t,” NLE Choppa said on the show. “I’m a free thinker. You do what you do, it’s cool, man. I support you in whatever you do because I know how it feels to not be supported when you’re just doing what you feel is best for you.”
He added, “It’s just like racism.”
Shortly after, Sang revealed to NLA Choppa that he is gay and how his “support means a lot.”
As mentioned earlier, in June, NLE Choppa received backlash after saying he wanted to perform “Slut Me Out 2” at a pride event. In response to one person who wrote, “This n***a zesty ass be tweakin,” he doubled down on his support for the community.
“I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king,” the rapper wrote.
In a separate tweet, he wrote, “I understand me being in love with myself as a BLACK MAN is so RARE to the point some people try putting the homosexual jacket on my name but with all due respect I love ALL, but my intimacy lies with women only.”
I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king
— NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 13, 2024
During his sit-down interview with Sang, NLE Choppa also discussed his transition from rap to country music, crediting Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter for wanting to experiment with different sounds.
“Once you lock into being yourself and being who you are, you start to just realize the many gifts He put on inside you,” he said. “It’s up to you to be like, ‘Ok, I might try this out, try that out.'”
NLE Choppa also opened up about the changes he made in recent years to improve his overall well-being
“I stopped doing drugs, I changed my diet. I started praying more and I changed the people I was hanging around,” he said.
NLE Choppa added that fatherhood changed his entire perspective: “She’s the reason why all those changes were really starting to happen,” he said. “I didn’t really care about living, but once she was being conceived, I said, ‘You know what? If I ain’t there for myself, I at least gotta be there for her.”
Check out NLE Choppa’s full interview on The Zach Sang Show below.