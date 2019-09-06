NLE Choppa continues to proudly stand up for the LGBTQ community. The rapper, who received homophobic responses in June when he said he wanted to perform his song “Slut Me Out 2” at a Pride event, is once again making it clear that he’s a firm ally. NLE Choppa appeared on The Zach Sang Show, where he explained his stance.

“You’re supposed to approach everything in life with love no matter if you live the same way or you don’t,” NLE Choppa said on the show. “I’m a free thinker. You do what you do, it’s cool, man. I support you in whatever you do because I know how it feels to not be supported when you’re just doing what you feel is best for you.”

He added, “It’s just like racism.”