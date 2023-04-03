Nya Reed has made her debut as part of UCLA’s gymnastics team. The athlete performed alongside five other gymnasts during the institution’s “Meet the Bruins” showcase on Friday evening. They all performed in custom-made leotards, a UCLA signature move, to celebrate the start of the season and their individuality.
Reed chose to rep Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. which is a historically Black sorority that is part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, commonly called the Divine 9. She wore a cream and gold-colored leotard bedazzled with the sorority’s Greek letters.
View this post on Instagram
“I wanted my Leotard to be monumental to Delta (hence my letters and the cream) but also D9. Representation matters!!” she wrote on social media. “I also wanted it to show that I’m entering into my new chapter which is being a Bruin at UCLA (the gold).”
The gymnast performed to a mix that included Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle” and classic band music.
Nya Reed has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6AuUogFYjm
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 16, 2023
Reed recently joined UCLA after graduating from the University of Florida as an Applied Physiology & Kinesiology major. Her accolades include her being a six-time all-American gymnast.
She launched her own clothing line, Not Your Average and wants to pursue a career in women’s health.