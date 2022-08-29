OBCA president Wilbert McAlister told KQED.org that he loves seeing the fellowship that takes place between the Oakland residents.

“The smiles on children’s faces, the smiles on young adults when they see the child happy and in a safe environment. The smiles on grandma … and grandpa, when they see the grandchildren having clean, safe, fun and they’re not worried and nervous and scared,” McAlister, who is a grandparent, said.

He added, “We have a lot of people out here, and we have the same clean pride. And since I’ve been a president, we just try to keep it going on. And today, it’s a beautiful day.”