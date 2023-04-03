The family of José Ervin Jr., 32, is mourning the loss of the beloved father, who went viral for having the same birthday as his wife and their twins. Ervin was shot to death nearly two weeks ago near a Dunkin’ Donuts in a suburb of Cleveland.
Blavity reported in 2023 that Ervin Jr. and his then-fiancee, Scierra Ervin, became internet sensations after revealing that their fraternal twins, José Ervin III and A’Ria Ervin, were born on the same date as them — Aug. 18. The pair was born at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Ohio. At the time, Ervin Jr. shared how blessed he was to have additional reasons to celebrate his birthday.
August 18th will forever be a day to celebrate in epic proportions for Scierra Blair, José Ervin Jr. and their twins Aŕia and José III. ❤️https://t.co/87r1L5M5Az pic.twitter.com/imTngtyo2w
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2023
“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Ervin Jr. told Fox 35. “It was very unique, and it’s a blessing honestly. I didn’t know what I was going to be doing for my birthday. I just said I wanted a good gift, and God sent me my kids on my birthday.”
What are the details regarding Ervin’s death?
Two months after the twins’ 1st birthday, the family is now dealing with the tragedy of Ervin Jr.’s untimely death, especially as Scierra is pregnant with the couple’s third child, according to People. Other outlets revealed more details about the incident.
An Ohio community is in mourning after a 32-year-old Father who went viral for having the same birthday as his wife and twin babies was shot and killed outside Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday.
Family of the #JoseErvin are asking the suspect to turn himself in.#JoseErvinJr pic.twitter.com/71uLGYj8f4
— (IG) Hallesblogafrica (@hallesblogfrica) October 10, 2024
His sister, Chloe Ervin-Dozier, 33, shared with People the details leading up to the shooting involving her brother. She said he was out with his best friend at the Turney Pit Stop gas station in the early hours of Oct. 4. According to surveillance footage, Ervin then asked a group for a cigarette, which led to an argument between him and another man.
The video also showed Ervin reportedly backing away from the unidentified man after realizing he had a gun. He was later shot multiple times near a Dunkin Donuts in Garfield Heights. Ervin was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he died at 3:34 a.m., Ervin-Dozier confirmed to the outlet in a phone interview.
“He chased my brother down like he was prey,” she said of the shooter.
Ervin-Dozier also shared that her brother’s greatest wish had already come true. “All José ever wanted was to be a father,” she said.
His parents have also spoken out, calling for the shooter to come forward and surrender
“I just want to tell the guy, whoever you is, we know who you is, to ‘turn yourself in.’ You see what you done to my family,'” Ervin’s father, Jose Ervin Sr., told ABC 5.
He continued, “He’s got twins here, a boy and a girl. They need their daddy now,” Ervin Sr. said. “We got to step up and raise our grandkids. You took a good man away.”
His mother, Rhonda Ervin, said her son was a beloved figure in the community and that everyone knew him.
“He used to go to the police station just to hang out with them, and they knew him very well. One person that knew him very well, that broke down crying in my arms, Detective Patrick from Garfield Heights police station. He said, as soon as he saw him, he knew who he was, and they tried to save him,” she told the outlet as she cried.
“He was awesome, he was awesome,” Rhonda Ervin added. “I know José. I know him. He would tell me, ‘Mommy, you OK, and you will be OK.'”
Ervin Jr. and Scierra had just gotten married over the summer
The couple tied the knot in June, but a grieving Scierra told ABC 5 that her 1-year-old twins and their unborn child will never know their father.
“We just got married in June. We didn’t even get to be married for six months. This is real life. They don’t have a right to steal a life. We are not God. We don’t have that right,” the grieving wife share with the outlet.
A balloon release was held on Sunday in remembrance of Ervin Jr. The family also launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and support his wife and children.