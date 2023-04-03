What are the details regarding Ervin’s death?

Two months after the twins’ 1st birthday, the family is now dealing with the tragedy of Ervin Jr.’s untimely death, especially as Scierra is pregnant with the couple’s third child, according to People. Other outlets revealed more details about the incident.

An Ohio community is in mourning after a 32-year-old Father who went viral for having the same birthday as his wife and twin babies was shot and killed outside Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday. Family of the #JoseErvin are asking the suspect to turn himself in.#JoseErvinJr pic.twitter.com/71uLGYj8f4 — (IG) Hallesblogafrica (@hallesblogfrica) October 10, 2024

His sister, Chloe Ervin-Dozier, 33, shared with People the details leading up to the shooting involving her brother. She said he was out with his best friend at the Turney Pit Stop gas station in the early hours of Oct. 4. According to surveillance footage, Ervin then asked a group for a cigarette, which led to an argument between him and another man.

The video also showed Ervin reportedly backing away from the unidentified man after realizing he had a gun. He was later shot multiple times near a Dunkin Donuts in Garfield Heights. Ervin was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he died at 3:34 a.m., Ervin-Dozier confirmed to the outlet in a phone interview.

“He chased my brother down like he was prey,” she said of the shooter.

Ervin-Dozier also shared that her brother’s greatest wish had already come true. “All José ever wanted was to be a father,” she said.