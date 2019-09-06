Officials across multiple states are warning people about a scam involving fraudulent road toll payment requests. The scam has been reported in Ohio and Virginia, where drivers are receiving text messages from scammers claiming they owe unpaid toll fees.

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) issued a warning via Facebook, reminding drivers that government agencies will never send toll bills through text messages.

“VirginiaDMV doesn’t do this! Do not click links or provide financial information through text messages,” the department wrote.

According to ABC 13, the scam prompts recipients to follow a link and pay an alleged unpaid toll. A similar scheme is occurring in Ohio, where drivers have been receiving identical text messages following the state’s implementation of its E-ZPass tolling system in 2024, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Following the launch of the new system, Ohio provided drivers with a grace period to adjust, suspending all late fees, collections, and registration holds for unpaid tolls. When the grace period ended in February, the turnpike resumed issuing late fees for unpaid tolls. Officials in Ohio continue to emphasize that toll bills are always sent by mail—never via text messages.

Drivers are being urged to avoid clicking any suspicious links and to remain cautious, as scammers often create a false sense of urgency to pressure victims into making hasty decisions. Officials advise people to verify toll charges by contacting the tolling agency directly through an official phone number or legitimate government website.

In Ohio, drivers can access the Ohio Turnpike website or contact E-ZPass via www.ezpassoh.com or by calling (440) 971-2222.

Drivers can report unwanted text messages by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM). The FBI also advises reporting suspicious activity through its Crime Complaint Center.