Ohio University postponed its annual Black Alumni Reunion weekend after the Office for Civil Rights declared race-based scholarships, cultural centers and even graduation ceremonies illegal.

On Feb. 14, acting assistant secretary for civil rights Craig Trainor wrote a Dear Colleague letter about the Supreme Court ruling that struck down affirmative action in 2023.

According to the Trump administration, the decision applies to all race-conscious spending, activities and programming at colleges.

Inside Higher Ed reported that the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights deemed DEI initiatives illegal over the weekend and threatened to investigate and stop federal funding for any institution that fails to comply within 14 days.

Although the Black alumni reunion “has always been open to all individuals who have an interest in the event,” read a statement from the university, “based on OCR’s recent guidance related to Title VI compliance, some of the programming historically included in the event may need to be reimagined. The University is obligated to follow OCR’s guidance in order to protect our access to critical federal funding, including students’ continued access to federal financial aid.”

According to Inside Higher Ed, university president Lori Stewart Gonzalez wrote in a statement, “Without question, should this bill pass the House in its current form and be signed into law by the Governor, it will bring changes for all of us.”

She added, “However, to define today the specific changes we might make would preempt the legislative process on a bill that is not finalized.”

The Black alumni reunion weekend events were set for April 10-13 in Athens.

“While this is difficult news to share, we remain committed to honoring the legacy and accomplishments of Ohio University’s Black alumni,” Terry Frazier and Jillian Causey, the planning committee co-chairs, said in a statement, per Inside Higher Ed.