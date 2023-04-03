O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star who became a high-profile figure for his infamous murder trial in the ’90s, has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, according to his family in a social media post.
On Thursday, a post on his official X, formerly Twitter, account confirmed Simpson’s death.
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the family said in the tweet.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
TMZ reported that Simpson had battled prostate cancer in recent years, with his condition deteriorating over time. He was recently admitted to hospice care for closer monitoring and management of his medical needs.
The news regarding Simpson’s cancer diagnosis began in February when a Las Vegas television station reported that he had undergone treatment for a then-unspecified cancer, according to ABC 7 News. He then shared a video on X, dismissing rumors of him in hospice care but refused to confirm or deny that he had health issues.
Two days later, he reportedly shared another video thanking everyone who reached out to him and said he was in “good health” despite some problems he was having at the time.
“My health is good. I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it,” Simpson said in the clip.
In May 2023, he posted a video on X, where he disclosed that he had “caught cancer” and had undergone chemotherapy treatments to treat it. “It looks like I beat it,” he said without sharing more details about his diagnosis.
Never before a game! pic.twitter.com/F0rFCwWQ3n
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 30, 2023
Born Orenthal James Simpson, the 76-year-old was a college football and NFL star who broke records throughout his athletic career. He later became a household name after he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1994.
Following a widely publicized murder trial, a California jury acquitted Simpson of the murders on Oct. 3, 1995. However, two years later, he was found liable for the killings in a civil dispute and ordered to pay millions of dollars, as reported by Blavity.