TMZ reported that Simpson had battled prostate cancer in recent years, with his condition deteriorating over time. He was recently admitted to hospice care for closer monitoring and management of his medical needs.

The news regarding Simpson’s cancer diagnosis began in February when a Las Vegas television station reported that he had undergone treatment for a then-unspecified cancer, according to ABC 7 News. He then shared a video on X, dismissing rumors of him in hospice care but refused to confirm or deny that he had health issues.

Two days later, he reportedly shared another video thanking everyone who reached out to him and said he was in “good health” despite some problems he was having at the time.