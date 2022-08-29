Willie Hamilton is the president and CEO of Black Men United, a grassroots organization in Omaha focused on uplifting Black men through advocacy and pushing for economic development. The foundation is working with community members and local city officials to garner more backing for their initiative to foster a beneficial business relationship with Ghana, a West African country with 33 million people.

“It’s about collaborating, networking and building economic development between Africa and Omaha,” he said in an interview with WOWT.