Ghanian sisters in the spotlight for Freeform’s latest series, Royal Rules of Ohio, and the first trailer has dropped.

The young adult-skewing network has announced the upcoming unscripted series, premiering May 15 at 10:30/9:30c and streaming the next day on Hulu. The docuseries follows three Ghanaian sisters living out their 20s in Columbus, OH.

According to the series synopsis, “The Agyekum sisters live a lavish life as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms. However, with that privilege comes great responsibility. Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.”

The series stars Thelma Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Delali Agyekum, and Nana Agyekum and is produced by eOne.

Check out the new trailer for the series below.