The Texas activist contacted Habitat for Humanity when she noticed that they owned the lot that once belonged to her family in Fort Worth, Texas. Gage Yager, the CEO of Trinity Habitat for Humanity, said Lee called him and asked if she could buy the land. Yager, who has known Lee for 30 years, responded with an even better offer.

“You know, it pulls up on my phone, I say, ‘Hey Opal, how are you doing?,'” Yager said in an interview with WFAA. “And she’s like, ‘You guys own my lot at 940 East Annie.’ She’s like, ‘Gage, can I buy that lot from you?’ And I say, ‘You know Opal, we’re not going to sell you that lot. But we’ll give you that lot.'”