When she and her husband would take trips to Portland, nearly an hour and a half away driving, the entrepreneur would stock up on hair care items because a beauty supply store near her residence didn’t exist. Moss would normally spend up to hundreds of dollars since the pair didn’t travel often to the city.

“I went to Portland and spent $400 at Mid-K Beauty, because we have to stock up when we go out there; there’s nothing like this inward, nearby,” Moss said in an interview with Here Is Oregon.