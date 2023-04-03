Most Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution

The organization collected data from 2021-2023 reports, and about 156 million people (about 46% of the U.S. population), and 25 million more than last year’s report, live in areas that received a failing grade for either ozone or particle pollution. At the same time, 42.5 million people live in areas with failing grades for all three measures, the report states.

According to the “State of Air” report, cities nationwide received grades based on their exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone (also known as smog) and year-round and short-term spikes in fine particulate matter or particle pollution (or soot). The United States Environmental Protection Agency defined particle pollution as a mixture of tiny solids and liquids in the air, with visible particles like dust, dirt, soot and other microscopic particles detectable only with specialized equipment.

Particle pollution also comes from wildfires, wood-burning stoves, coal-fired power plants, diesel engines and other sources, which can be deadly. Widespread air pollutants can lead to serious health risks, including certain cancers, stroke, asthma, dementia, depression, anxiety and even premature death, according to the report and the World Health Organization.

“Families across the U.S. are dealing with the health impacts of air pollution every day, and extreme heat and wildfires are making it worse. Air pollution is causing kids to have asthma attacks, making people who work outdoors sick, and leading to low birth weight in babies. This year’s report shows the dramatic impact that air pollution has on a growing number of people,” Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association, said in a news release statement.