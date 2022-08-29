Patrick Mahomes is sporting a new look after he promised himself and his team that he would chop his hair following the 2024-2025 NFL season.

In February, the Kansas City quarterback switched up his recognized curly mohawk look. During a February visit to his alma mater, Texas Tech University, to support the men’s basketball team, Mahomes revealed his new haircut: a drop fade. When Texas Tech University posted a slideshow on Instagram with photos and a video of his attendance, fans loved his fresh look.

“Love the look on him! 🔥,” one person commented under the post.

“Hair is so much better! 👏,” someone else added.

Patrick Mahomes says superstition and self-reflection sparked his hair transformation

In a recent interview clip, Maholmes spoke about what led to his new look.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions. I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it,” he explained.

The Texas native said his teammates knew he was moving forward with his hair dreams, whether they won this year’s championship game or not.

“I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting the haircut. Like, that’s enough,” Mahomes said.

“I’ve very excited. Like, I’ve look at some videos from last year and I keep believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long,” he added. “I look way better with the shorter hair, so I’ll be keeping this going forward.”

Mahomes’ “nappy hair” reference didn’t sit well with some people.

“Oh no not Patrick Maholmes the Trump supporter not liking his own hair texture! The Black community is so distraught,” someone tweeted in response.

“First of all, why are ya’ll surprised? Patrick Maholmes is NOT a black man, ya’ll are trying to hold a biracial man up to certain standards that do not pertain to him,” another person said. “Ya’ll want him to be black so badly, but he’s not, and that’s okay.”

Others defended Maholmes’ word use and called those making it a big deal “insecure.”

“Damn yall are insecure af. He’s half black, let him feel how he wants about himself just like everyone else!!” one person wrote.

“He said nothing wrong I call my hair nappy we all call our hair nappy, yall tryna make him white so bad it’s annoying,” a second person tweeted.

While opinions around Mahomes’ comments continue to swirl online, one thing is clear: the NFL star is stepping into a new era both on and off the field, fresh cut and all.