Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has stirred controversy following her recent Instagram activity, which many interpret as a sign of support for former President Donald Trump. It has ignited a wave of criticism and discussion among her followers, who are divided over her apparent political stance.
According to the New York Daily News, Brittany shared an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday featuring Kansas City Chiefs merchandise with Abercrombie & Fitch. The post garnered thousands of likes and comments, including one follower who praised her for standing by her beliefs and not backing down.
“Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission,” the person wrote, alluding to the backlash the 28-year-old received earlier this month for liking a Trump-related post.
TMZ reported that the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team co-owner later removed her like from the comment response on her post.
Her latest action is not an isolated incident, as she has previously retracted similar Instagram activity. She also unliked an Aug. 13 post shared by Trump on his Instagram account, outlining his plans for the presidency called “The 2024 GOP Platform.”
The controversial post listed 20 things Trump would undo if elected president, including: “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” “Keep men out of women’s sports,” “Deport pro-Hamas radicals,” “Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory and radical gender ideology,“ and other talking points he has promoted in recent years.
According to BuzzFeed, Brittany addressed the backlash on Friday by sharing a message on her Instagram Story directed at her critics: “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”
She also shared a post by evangelical preacher Shane Pruitt, who stated, “Contrary to the tone of the world today… You can disagree with someone, and still love them,” adding, “You can have differing views, and still be kind,” with Brittany adding, “Read that again!”