The coach first stopped by the home of player Olu Fashanu in Waldorf. The New York Jets picked him as No. 11 overall.

“You are an incredible young man and football player,” Franklin wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the selection. “We couldn’t be happier for you and your family. Your love for the game, dedication and hard work will continue to stand out in your professional career. The New York Jets are extremely lucky to have you!”