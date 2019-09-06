Pharrell Williams is facing a legal battle with Chad Hugo, his longtime partner and producer. Despite their longtime friendship, Hugo has now raised accusations against Pharrell, saying the rapper is trying to “fraudulently” get control of the trademark for the duo’s group, The Neptunes. According to Hugo’s attorney Kenneth D. Freundlich, Pharrell excluded Hugo from “any and all applications filed” for the trademark.

“Applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith,” Freundlich said in a statement according to Billboard.