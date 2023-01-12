Director Michel Gondry and producer Pharrell Williams are working on a new film, and they are close to setting their cast.

Deadline reports that Kelvin Harrison Jr. is circling the leading role of the film. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, fresh from her supporting actress Oscar win for The Holdovers, is also circling to star in the film.

The film is rumored to be a “coming-of-age musical set in 1977 Virginia Beach,” according to the article. The storyline will take inspiration from Williams’ childhood “growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.” Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson serve as screenwreiters.

Williams will produce alongside Mimi Valdés via their production company i am OTHER. Gil Netter will also produce via his self-titled production company Gil Netter Productions.

Interestingly enough, this isn’t the only biopic-like project that Williams is working on. Shadow and Act reported in January that Williams has signed on to create Piece By Piece, directed by Morgan Neville produced in part by LEGO Group. The film will tell Williams’ story in LEGO form, with Focus Features describing the film as one that “defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO world where anything is possible.”