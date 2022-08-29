We stan a man with a green thumb!

Plant dads are taking over social media, displaying their masculine energy alongside their “monsteras.” Like foliage, these individuals come in all shapes and sizes but share the commonality of nurturing and growing beautiful plants and gardens.

While plants are great for aesthetics, their health benefits and healing properties are even better. Piedmont.org shared several studies that proved the benefits of indoor plants. Lauren Garvey, LPC, CRC, NCC, a counselor and facilitator at Cancer Wellness at Piedmont shared that indoor plants have proven to improve air quality.

“Microorganisms in the soil of the plant help clean the air as well,” she said. “These microorganisms have also been found to have anti-depressive effects.”

The outlet also shared the findings from a 1989 NASA study claiming that houseplants can remove “cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde and benzene from the air.”

Plants have remarkable effects on mental health and stress levels and provide a hobby to help with anxiety. These little buds can also be very childlike, requiring food, nurturing and sunlight; some even love affirmations.

As we head into Earth Day, check out these “plant daddies,” that have captured our hearts and our hydrangeas.