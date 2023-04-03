The pope’s grandparents were considered Black or people of color

“This discovery is just an additional reminder of how interwoven we are as Americans,” New Orleans genealogist Jari C. Honora told The New York Times in a text message Thursday night. “I hope that it will highlight the long history of Black Catholics, both free and enslaved, in this country, which includes the Holy Father’s family.”

According to vital records, the pope’s maternal grandparents, Joseph Martinez and Louise Baquié, were listed as Black or mulatto and lived in New Orleans’ Seventh Ward. This neighborhood is traditionally Catholic, with people having a mixture of African, Caribbean, and European roots.

The couple later moved to Chicago in the early 20th century, where they had a daughter, Mildred Martinez — the pope’s mother — in 1912, according to The New York Times.