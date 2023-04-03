“It’s more than just the dress,” she told WBRC. “She was a big star in her moments; she was very inspirational.”

"It's more than just a dress!" – Layla said she was inspired by how Princess Tiana never lost sight of her dreams.

Hildreth is inspired by Princess Tiana’s belief in her dreams, as well as her work ethic.

“The way that she carried herself, the way that she never gave up, and I feel like the dress really shows how big of a person she is,” the senior said.