A senior at Shades Valley High School in Irondale, Alabama made her dream prom dress a reality. Layla Hildreth designed and sewed a dress, which was inspired by Disney’s Princess Tiana.
“It’s more than just the dress,” she told WBRC. “She was a big star in her moments; she was very inspirational.”
"It’s more than just a dress!" – Layla said she was inspired by how Princess Tiana never lost sight of her dreams. 💚
Hildreth is inspired by Princess Tiana’s belief in her dreams, as well as her work ethic.
“The way that she carried herself, the way that she never gave up, and I feel like the dress really shows how big of a person she is,” the senior said.
Hildreth has harbored a love for hand sewing since a young age. Last year, she was given a sewing machine, which allowed her to pursue her passion further.
“I started making bags and jackets, and then I got to prom season and I was like, ‘I’m going to make me a prom dress,’” she told the news outlet.
She is planning on pursuing her creative streak at Georgia State University, where she will be enrolling in the fall.
“Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and cannot do, because there were plenty of times when people were like, ‘oh you want to do this?’ and I was like ‘yeah, this is what I’m going to do and I’m going to make it,’” she said about her motivation to keep dreaming big.