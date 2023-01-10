Fifteen years after Disney premiered its first Black animated princess in The Princess and the Frog, Princess Tiana is making her marks at Walt Disney World theme parks. Replacing the Splash Mountain, Princess Tiana comes to life unlike ever in Tiana’s Bayou. Construction has been underway in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park for months, with tidbits about what riders can expect amping up the anticipation. Riders will be transported through Tiana’s home and mind in the swamps of New Orleans via animation, water, music and more.

The ride includes voiceovers from the original cast, including Anika Noni Rose in the title role. Friendly critters join the adventure along the way. Imagineers have been hard at work designing the new attraction. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, riders join Princess Tiana, who shows up in style in her swamp look, and jazz-loving alligator Louis, who explains the roots of the music heard throughout the journey. A band of nature’s finest creators — including an otter, a rabbit, a raccoon, a beaver, a turtle, and others — sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure also features Audio-Animatronics figures in the new attraction. The figures include Mama Odie, Louis the Alligator, Prince Naveen’s nephew Ralphie and also more of Tiana in her adventure wear.

Stella Chase Reese, owner of the popular and iconic New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase’s, visited Walt Disney Imagineering and Disneyland Resort to get a look at the new attraction. For those unfamiliar, her mother, Leah Chase, is the key source of inspiration for Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog.

Blavity had the chance to speak with Sivonne Davis, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World, about the highly anticipated debut of the attraction later this year.