Jermaine Lawrence Anderson understands the power of young, Black men feeling their best. His boutique, The Project Gentleman Image & Grooming Studio, believes in doing that after opening a new storefront in Chicago.

Anderson told ABC 7 that the studio space aims to help “prepare young men to become productive citizens of their communities.”

“They can come to the studio and be outfitted for graduation day, for prom, they can receive all the grooming that they need, all the accessories,” he explained.

Anderson shared that The Project Gentleman Image & Grooming Studio is much more than a boutique. It’s an experience “designed to make them look good and feel good.”

Customers can get grooming services, like haircuts, shaves, and custom-fitted suits, which stylist consultants help them assemble.

The studio falls under Anderson’s nonprofit, I Am A Gentleman, which he founded in 2016. According to its website, the organization “has a mission of engaging, enriching and empowering young men for successful careers, healthy lifestyles, marketable skills and well-balanced relationships.”

Anderson told ABC7 that appointments are rolling in.

“It’s going fantastic,” he said of business since the new location opened.

He also expressed a desire to find retailers to partner with to ensure Chicago youth have access to the clothes they need.

“Retail partners really empower the boutique,” he said, adding the studio asks these retailers to part with “overstock” or clothing they “can’t put on the floor.”

The studio noted on Instagram that it’s open to both “male high school seniors and adult men” to shop by appointment only.