Potter said he has been fascinated with beer since his younger days in Pittsburgh. As he started to pursue his dream of owning a brewery, Potter said he joined his friends in the basement of his print shop to brew some beer.

“We made a couple funky batches, started getting better, and we thought, This is a no brainer. We’ve got the branding, we’re making decent beer,” Potter told Forbes. “But then I realized all the work and money and time it took to get that off the ground. It fizzled out. I knew it could happen but it was a lot, and I already had a print business.”

The North Carolina entrepreneur said it was initially difficult to find Black brewers who could help him launch his business. Eventually, however, Potter found a way to make key connections.

“When I got too busy to keep brewing and discouraged by the process of starting a brewery, that’s when I thought, What kind of platform could I create? Who could I help promote?” he said. “It took the form of a magazine called Black Brew Culture. I thought we could get media going and that would be our way of getting into the industry. It ended up becoming an advocacy role that I found myself in. I love that. I love the idea of being a connector and a lynchpin.”