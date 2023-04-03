Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has announced its new class of honorary members during the organization’s 57th National Convention. The sorority bestowed eight women with the sorority’s highest distinction, including the one and only Queen Latifah.

Delta Sigma Theta named eight women who it says represent the sorority’s values of public service focused on the Black community.

“This year’s class of Honorary Members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women across politics, entertainment, business, sports, and social impact,” the sorority’s international president Elsie Cooke-Holmes said, according to Watch the Yard. “Each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta’s enduring mission.”

Delta Sigma Theta’s new class of honorary members

In addition to Queen Latifah, Delta Sigma Theta named political strategist Donna Brazile, actress Danielle Brooks, Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee, businesswoman Janice Bryant Howroyd, tech CEO Toni Townes-Whitley, sports executive Swin Cash and entrepreneur Fawn Weaver as honorary members.

“These extraordinary women represent a wide spectrum of excellence—spanning arts and entertainment, business, education, politics, sports, and advocacy. Each has made an indelible mark through her leadership, innovation, and service on both national and global stages,” the organization captioned an Instagram post.

“Honorary Membership is the highest honor bestowed by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated—reserved for women who have significantly advanced the public good while excelling in their chosen fields,” it continued. “We welcome these phenomenal trailblazers into our beloved sisterhood with immense pride, joy, and unwavering sisterly love.”