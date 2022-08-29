In celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, Mass Appeal, Hip-Hop 50 and The Hip Hop Museum brought “The Hip Hop Museum Tour” to Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Nov. 17, the touring exhibit told the story of the genre through interactive activations, memorabilia and a fireside chat featuring NC native Rapsody.

The event featured hip-hop-themed cocktails presented on turntables while a graffiti-covered payphone let you leave a voicemail for your favorite artist.

Guests experienced a visual timeline of the music that shaped the world. Some artifacts included the first hip-hop concert poster dating back to Jul. 6, 1979, the notebook in which DMX jotted down his rhymes while incarcerated, and an original suit from designer Dapper Dan.

The exhibit celebrated hip-hop’s evolution, and Rapsody represented the outcome of its influence.

Before Rapsody sat down with the museum’s curators, music historian Pete Nice and Paradise Gray of the legendary rap group X-Clan, Blavity spoke to the Grammy-nominated artist about her journey with hip-hop.

In 2019, Rapsody was the only woman nominated in the Best Rap Album category at the Grammys. Her third studio album, Eve, was a dedication to women that inspired her and prior generations. Each track was named after influential Black women, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Nina Simone.

The artist took to Twitter last month, announcing that her latest album is complete and on its way.