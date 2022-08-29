The monumental reestablishment of Bush’s position in college football history now means the university has the most Heisman trophies of any undergraduate establishment.

“What a historic day! Reggie’s reintroduction to the Heisman Family is a special moment for every person that has been associated with USC football,” USC head foot coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Reggie’s athletic accomplishments as one of the greatest to ever play the game can officially be recognized. For a long time, the Heisman and USC have been synonymous and being able to acknowledge all eight of our winners is extraordinary.”