‘We lost everything’

The couple may have been miles away from home, but they often relied on their two sons as well as their neighbors for updates on their Altadena home. Gayle and Rasheed thought everything was fine, considering the news updates and how the fire had moved away from their home. However, the Ali family later received unsettling news about the fire spreading over 10,000 acres.

I know money will help but this part just fucking sucks, man. “My parents, Gayle Nicholls-Ali and Rasheed Ali, lost everything and were not able to retrieve any valuables or mementos.”https://t.co/CyeekiLhBp — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) January 10, 2025

When a neighbor shared a photo as an update on Gayle and Rasheed‘s home, all that remained were the ashes of what used to be the house where they raised their sons, Kareem, 36, and Rohan, 34, for over 30 years. In an exclusive interview with People, Gayle shared how she felt after receiving the news.

“I just screamed,” Gayle told People. “We lost everything.”