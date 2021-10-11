The world of tennis is as exciting as ever with the likes of Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Now more than ever, we’re seeing a higher volume of Black players. As we know, in sports, there can only be one winner. And among such a wide array of talent, these players have all taken turns at the top. I thought it would be a dope to highlight some fresh Black tennis players on the come-up. Some you may know, some you may not. But concerning their talents, they all deserve their flowers. Check them out ahead.