The world of tennis is as exciting as ever with the likes of Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Now more than ever, we’re seeing a higher volume of Black players. As we know, in sports, there can only be one winner. And among such a wide array of talent, these players have all taken turns at the top. I thought it would be a dope to highlight some fresh Black tennis players on the come-up. Some you may know, some you may not. But concerning their talents, they all deserve their flowers. Check them out ahead.
Michael Mmoh
Keep an eye out for Michael Mmoh. He’s an American tennis player born in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old has competed for nine years thus far. He has won four ITF Futures Titles with the first of his wins coming at the age of 16. He had a competitive showing most recently at this past summer’s U.S. Open in New York City.
Sasha Vickery
Sacha Vickery is a young veteran at this point. The 27-year-old has been a pro since 2011 and has reached heights as high as being ranked 73rd in the world. She also has three championships to her name on the ITF circuit.
Taylor Townsend
The WTA has ranked Taylor Townsend as high as No. 61 in the world. But in doubles, she has seen heights as high as No. 5 in the world! The Chicago native is most certainly up next after having placed 4th in the U.S. Open recently. Stay tuned for her ascent.
Christopher Eubanks
Christopher Eubanks is a six-year-long pro, who is a former two-time All-American. He was also twice named ACC player of the year. Most recently, in July, Eubanks ranked No. 29 in the world. Heading into his prime, expect Eubanks to make a big splash in upcoming seasons.