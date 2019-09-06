Robbie Pardlo, the talented artist who was a member of the City High R&Bgroup in the 2000s, has died at age 46. Per TMZ, Pardlo died in his New Jersey home on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones. The cause of death, however, hasn’t been revealed.

Pardlo earned a Grammy nomination as he performed with the group City High, which also featured Ryan Toby and Claudette Ortiz. The group, founded by Wyclef Jean, released one album—their self-titled LP—which came out in 2001. The album debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured hit tracks like “What Would You Do?,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. City High is also known for their track “Caramel” featuring Eve.

What happened after City High broke up?

Toby reflected on the group’s journey during an interview on the R&B Money podcast in 2023. Per Complex, the singer said the group’s breakup was partly due to the romantic relationship between Pardlo and Ortiz, who had been dating since high school. Toby said Pardlo became unfocused because of the relationship. The couple married in 2004 and split three years later. They had two children together.

Toby went on to join another R&B group, First Take, and later collaborated with icons such as Whitney Houston and Lil’ Kim.

Pardlo’s later years

According to People, Pardlo also appeared on A&E’s Intervention in 2010, where he opened up about his battle with alcoholism. He said he struggled after leaving the group and continued drinking following his breakup with Ortiz.

Along with his two children, Lyric and Chord-Andrew Pardlo, Robbie Pardlo is survived by his wife Anika, mother Marion, brother Gregory, and aunt Cynthia Boyer. The family plans to share updates on his memorial services and tributes.