The New York Post reported that Brooks, 43, was beaten by multiple officers on Dec. 9 at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County in central New York.

Robert Brooks was handcuffed during the brutal beating

Alarming video footage showed several officers striking Brooks, hitting him with a shoe, gripping his neck, and throwing him to the floor — all while his hands were cuffed behind his back.

He sustained multiple injuries to his neck, thyroid and internal organs and died in the hospital the next day, according to the Post. At the time, the Onondaga County medical examiner ruled that Brooks’ death was caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt-impact injuries.

“I think any sentient human being looking at the tapes naturally comes to the conclusion that [Brooks] must have said something. He must have spit at the officers. He must have resisted in some way. And the fact of the matter is, he did absolutely nothing,” Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said at a news conference, according to the Post.