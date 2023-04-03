Ten former New York corrections officers have been indicted in the death of Robert Brooks, a state inmate who was handcuffed and brutally beaten in an attack recorded on multiple officers’ body cameras last year, according to unsealed indictments released Thursday afternoon.
The New York Post reported that Brooks, 43, was beaten by multiple officers on Dec. 9 at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County in central New York.
Robert Brooks was handcuffed during the brutal beating
Alarming video footage showed several officers striking Brooks, hitting him with a shoe, gripping his neck, and throwing him to the floor — all while his hands were cuffed behind his back.
He sustained multiple injuries to his neck, thyroid and internal organs and died in the hospital the next day, according to the Post. At the time, the Onondaga County medical examiner ruled that Brooks’ death was caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt-impact injuries.
“I think any sentient human being looking at the tapes naturally comes to the conclusion that [Brooks] must have said something. He must have spit at the officers. He must have resisted in some way. And the fact of the matter is, he did absolutely nothing,” Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said at a news conference, according to the Post.
The DA said his office separated the ex-officers’ charges into three tiers
Six former correctional officers have been charged with second-degree murder and three others face manslaughter charges, per the Post. While all the ex-employees entered non-guilty pleas in Utica, at least six of them posted bond, which was set at $250,000 based on the charges.
Fitzpatrick said his office separated the charges against the officers into three tiers: those who beat Brooks, those with high-ranking positions and did nothing to stop the attack, and those who were aware of the situation and did nothing, USA Today reported.
- Nicholas Anzalone was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. He was offered $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.
- David Kingsley was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. He was offered $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bail bond.
- Anthony Farina was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. He was offered $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bail bond.
- Christopher Walrath was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. He was offered $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bail bond.
- Mathew Galliher was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree gang assault. He was offered $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.
- Michael Mashaw was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was offered $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
- Michael Fisher was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was offered $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
- David Walters was charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was offered $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
- Nicholas Gentile was charged with tampering with evidence. He was released on his own recognizance.
‘The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening’
Fitzpatrick said a 10th defendant was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree gang assault and first-degree offering a false instrument for file. His name has not yet been revealed since he will be arraigned sometime next week, per USA Today.
Brooks’ death has sparked statewide outrage, with many demanding that the officers involved with his killing be held responsible. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned his death and later called for prison reforms and the immediate dismissal of all the officers involved in the attack, according to USA Today and The New York Times.
“The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved,” Ms. Hochul said in a statement, per the Times. “Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests.”
Brooks’ son demands the officers face prison time for his father’s death
Brooks’ son, Robert Brooks Jr., spoke at a news conference Thursday, demanding the defendants be held responsible for his father’s death.
“These men killed my father, on camera,” he said, per USA Today. “All the world could see what happened. Waiting for these charges has been incredibly hard. These men must be prosecuted and convicted for what they have done. But even the convictions aren’t enough.”
He continued, “Any person with authority who allowed this violence and abuse must also be held accountable. I pledge and my family pledge to not stop until we see change in how our state prisons are operated so that no one else has to go through what my family and I have gone through. My father’s death will not be in vain.”