Roberta Flack, the legendary singer known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” has died at 88.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson for Flack confirmed her passing on Monday, stating that she “died peacefully, surrounded by her family.” The statement did not disclose where she died. Though a cause of death has not been announced, Flack’s health had been in decline in recent years. She suffered a stroke in 2016, which left her wheelchair-bound, and in 2022, she was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), which ultimately took away her ability to sing.

Flack was born Roberta Cleopatra Flack on Feb. 10, 1937, in Black Mountain, North Carolina, The Hollywood Reporter noted. She was raised in Arlington, Virginia. Her mother, Irene, was a church organist, while her father, Ernest, worked as a draftsman for the Veterans Administration.

Flack’s introduction to music began with classical piano lessons as a child. By 13, she had played the complete score of Handel’s Messiah for her church choir. At 15, she received a full music scholarship to Howard University, where she initially aspired to be an opera singer or concert pianist, hoping to one day perform at Carnegie Hall—a dream she realized in 1972.

At 19, Flack’s father died, leading her to leave her graduate studies at Howard. She went on to work as an English teacher in Farmville, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. While in D.C., she gave music lessons and performed at nightclubs to make ends meet, frequenting iconic jazz venues like Capitol Hill’s Mr. Henry’s. It was at Mr. Henry’s in 1968 that jazz icon Les McCann discovered her. Shortly after, she was signed to Atlantic Records.

Flack’s big break came in 1970 when she was the sole guest on Bill Cosby’s television special, The Third Bill Cosby Special. The following year, she released one of her most beloved hits, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” Although originally recorded in 1969, the song gained widespread recognition after Clint Eastwood featured it in the 1971 film Play Misty for Me, catapulting it to the top of the charts. It went on to win a Grammy for Song of the Year in 1973.

Throughout the 1970s, Flack dominated the music scene. She released Quiet Fire in 1971 and Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway in 1972. The latter, a duet album with Donny Hathaway, sold millions and established the duo as one of R&B’s most celebrated musical partnerships. Together, they delivered timeless classics like “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Where Is the Love,” and “The Closer I Get to You.” They also covered songs such as “I (Who Have Nothing),” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” and “Be Real Black for Me.” Tragically, Hathaway died by suicide in 1979. Flack’s 1980 album, Roberta Flack Featuring Donny Hathaway, a culmination of their work, was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

In 1973, Flack released “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” a defining hit in her career. The track, originally recorded by Lori Lieberman in 1971, caught Flack’s attention while she was on a flight. Determined to cover it, she recorded her own version, which became a massive success. The song’s popularity soared, earning her a Grammy and inspiring later renditions, including the Fugees’ 1996 remake.

She continued to release successful albums throughout the ’70s, including Feel Like Makin’ Love and Blue Lights in the Basement. After Hathaway’s passing, Flack collaborated with artists like Peabo Bryson on 1983’s “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” and Maxi Priest on “Set the Night to Music,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts in 1991. She also worked closely with Luther Vandross.

Flack released her final album, Let It Be Roberta: Roberta Flack Sings The Beatles, in 2012. The project featured her renditions of 12 Beatles classics, including “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude.”

According to her publicist, Flack had no survivors.