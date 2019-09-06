James Ross, the popular RuPaul‘s Drag Race winner who reached a settlement after he was unjustly arrested during a traffic stop in Florida in 2023, is continuing to speak up against injustice. Ross, who is also known as Tyra Sanchez, delivered an encouraging message as he recently spoke with Action News Jax.

“Stand up for yourself, know your rights know what they can and can not do, and don’t allow anyone to silence you,” Ross said in his interview with the news outlet.