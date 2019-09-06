James Ross, the popular RuPaul‘s Drag Race winner who reached a settlement after he was unjustly arrested during a traffic stop in Florida in 2023, is continuing to speak up against injustice. Ross, who is also known as Tyra Sanchez, delivered an encouraging message as he recently spoke with Action News Jax.
“Stand up for yourself, know your rights know what they can and can not do, and don’t allow anyone to silence you,” Ross said in his interview with the news outlet.
Ross was pulled over and arrested in May 2023 after getting up caught up in a crash which was determined to be the other driver’s fault. The bodycam footage shows that Ross was clearly upset after somebody crashed into his car from behind in Starke, Florida. Ross stood outside his car following the crash and told the officer that he’s angry and he’s not in a position to talk.
“Hurry up and give me my accident report. Let’s do it, let’s do it, let’s do it,” Ross said.
As the officer raised his voice and urged him to calm down, Ross became more frustrated.
“Let’s f**king do it, let’s f**king do it,” Ross said. “I’m angry. Someone just hit my f**king baby. What part of that don’t you understand? I just told you I need to calm the f**k down.”
The officer then demanded for Ross to put his hands behind his back.
“I’m not putting s**t behind my back, I didn’t do s**t,” Ross said.
Ross, who faced charges and arrest, reached an $8,360 settlement with the city months later. The drag queen star felt that police had targeted him for being Black and gay.
The Starke Police Department is now being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Thousands of pieces of evidence, including guns, drugs and money, have allegedly disappeared from the department through the decades.
The 104-page investigative report also adds that the department failed to secure bags of sealed evidence in evidence lockers. Loose ammo was also seen in boxes, bullets were left carelessly in the back of police cars and uniforms were not secured properly, the report adds. Jeff Johnson, who served as Starke Police Chief, retired as the report came out.
That same year, Ross was arrested again as he stood on the streets to protest against injustice. He was accused of disorderly intoxication and harassing a witness. The Florida resident later reached a plea deal. He is now living in Orlando while he’s placed on probation.
Ross won season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2010.