The looks are already giving, and the slate of guest judges– including the Keke Palmer— are gagging us in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 trailer.

The first full trailer for the new season dropped on Wednesday for the first Drag Race season in which the queens are competing for charity. The new season premieres with two episodes on May 17, with Palmer and Stephanie Hsu as the guest judges for the those episodes.

All Stars 9 guest judges

Other guest judges include Alec Mapa, Anitta, Brothers Osborne (T.J. & John), Colton Haynes, Connie Britton, Jeremy Scott, Kristine W and Ruta Lee.

All Stars 9 sees a shocking new twist that introduces a completely new aspect to the prize money. MTV and Paramount+ state, “In this new season, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked also returns for a new season with episodes as well.

Iconic queens returning for All Stars 9

The returning queens and their charities are: Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, All Stars 2) for Miracle of Love, Shannel (Season 1, All Stars 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA.

The series is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Ari Kolber and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

Watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 trailer:

