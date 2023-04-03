“We disagree with the decision made by SACSCOC and plan to appeal to a higher authority with evidence supporting the institution’s progress in resolving non-compliance,” Interim President Marcus Burgess said in a statement, according to ABC11.

He said that seniors will graduate and that financial aid will be honored.

“We are committed to upholding the high standards of academic excellence that define SAU, and we are resolute to our mission to nurture future leaders who will shape our world with their knowledge, integrity, and compassion,” Burgess added.