Following a denial of its accreditation appeal in March, Saint Augustine’s University has regained its accreditation status. The HBCU vowed to appeal to a higher authority and file a lawsuit against the SACS Board of Trustees. According to a press release from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, SAU is reinstated.

“We disagree with the decision made by SACSCOC and plan to appeal to a higher authority with evidence supporting the institution’s progress in resolving non-compliance,” Interim President Marcus Burgess said in a statement, according to ABC 11.

In the press release, SAU points out that the decision rectifies an “unjust ruling.” Additionally, they will now be able to demonstrate that it complies with several accreditation core requirements.

“The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC’s initial ruling and underscores the university’s steadfast commitment to excellence and growth,” Brian Boulware, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees, said.

As Blavity U reported, the SACS Board of Trustees removed Saint Augustine’s University from its membership in December. It cited a failure to comply with requirements such as the HBCU’s governing board and financial resources.

ABC 11 obtained a tax lien indicating the institution owes $7.9 million to the IRS from 2020. As a result of the lien, Saint Augustine’s is unable to sell land to investors. In addition, an audit revealed that $10 million was missing from the institution’s financial records.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” Burgess said.

Furthermore, the university said it’s looking forward to welcoming back students this fall.