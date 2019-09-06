According to the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the Georgia DNR said it’s not clear why the gangway collapsed, but investigators are looking to identify the cause while the gangway is now secured.

“There was no collision with anything,” the spokesperson told the AP. “The thing just collapsed. We don’t know why.”

In a statement on Facebook, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said “several individuals are still reported missing.”

“Yesterday afternoon, our dive team and marine division were deployed to assist with the response to the tragic boat dock collapse on Sapelo Island in McIntosh County,” the post read. “We worked alongside numerous agencies, including local fire and rescue, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Coast Guard, in the search and recovery efforts.”

Officials are urging anybody with information to notify law enforcement immediately.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this tragedy and the McIntosh community during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office stated.