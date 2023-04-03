Saweetie is hitting the court for National Pickleball Month with the new Dink ‘n’ Drink campaign. The rapper and pickleball fan is helping bring fresh energy to the sport by mixing competition with good vibes.

She recently opened up about the campaign and shared why pickleball — and community moments — matter to her.

The partnership came together through Corona Premier, a brand Saweetie says has long been part of her life.

“My partnership with Corona is actually an exciting one for me,” Saweetie said. “I believe I come from a Corona family — I remember seeing my dad and his friends drinking it at festivities and family parties. So I’ve always been around the [brand,] and it’s nice to finally have a partnership with something I grew up with.”

‘It’s always been a game I love to play’

Saweetie, 31, showed off her athleticism when she started playing pickleball last year. The paddle sport, which blends elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is another game the California native excels at.

“I have a deep resume when it comes to athleticism. It’s always been a game I love to play in my spare time because it’s not really about the score — it’s about having a good time with your friends,” she said.

Although the sport can be a friendly game between friends or opponents, it can also be competitive — something Saweetie does not shy away from.

“I know you’re supposed to be having fun, but naturally, I’m very competitive. So, I like to not only have a good time, but also bust out a couple of moves,” she said.

Is Saweetie dropping new music?

In addition to partnerships and athleticism, Saweetie hinted at potentially sharing new music during one of her upcoming shows on her college campus tour.

“Before the summertime, I might tease something at one of the shows coming up,” Saweetie said. “I’m currently getting ready for a string of college shows, so I’m really excited about that because I’m a college girl.”

“Whenever I go back to the college campuses, I just love feeling the energy of the students,” she added.

Her first show at Boston College kicks off on April 21, which coincides with the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon.

“I’m excited to get out there, rise and shine, super early, and see the students as well as the runners in the marathon,” Saweetie said.

With her passion for pickleball and competitive energy, Saweetie is heading to New York City on April 23 for the Dink ‘n’ Drink event. Fans and players can join her on the court for a laid-back game and a refreshing twist on game-day drinks — one that features a surprising ingredient: pickle juice.

Photo: @joaliaenterprises

“The drink tastes really good. It’s refreshing, and has a refreshing taste [with] pickle juice and ginger beer. You know I’m a foodie. I think sports and the launch of this new light beer would be a time. So, I definitely think people should pull up,” Saweetie said.