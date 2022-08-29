Shaboozey knows he doesn’t look or sound like the typical country music artist — and that’s okay. His goal was never to be boxed into a genre but to simply make music.

“I’ve always been somebody who wants to show people that it’s other people that look like you in other genres and other spaces,” he told Blavity in a recent interview.

Born Collins Chibueze, the Fairfax, VA native, has had his boots to the ground in the entertainment industry since 2014. He grew up listening to various music artists and genres that influenced his overall style. Artists from Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez to Kenny Rogers impacted him, and of course, J-Kwon, whose 2004 “Tipsy” hit inspired Shaboozey’s No. 1 single, “A Bar Song.”

“A lot of it just came from being from Virginia,” he said about his upbringing influencing his creative range. “If you look at artists like Pharrell, who’s eclectic as hell, he got into so many different pockets. I think I’m the same. I’m just super creative. Super artistic. I have a lot of ideas. I’ve always been a fan of different artists and different genres of music of people who don’t look like me.”

He was also inspired by his Nigerian parents, who were avid music lovers and allowed him to explore genres. He recalled noticing that his current style of belt buckles and cowboy boots reminded him of his father.

“I look back at pictures and think, ‘Ahh, I’m becoming my dad.’ I need to switch this up,” he joked.