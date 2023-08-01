Shaboozey was the banner highlight for a recent weekend in Atlantic City as the Beyoncé collaborator continues to rise as a major up-and-comer in the music industry.

For those of us who call the East Coast home, during the long grey and dreary days of winter, we often long for nothing more than warmer months filled with sunny days, summer Fridays and outdoor activities. Unfortunately, amid our longings, we usually forget how sticky, humid and insufferable cities like New York City can be during the summer. Oppressive heat waves often make being outside exhausting, and with only a handful of pools and long subway rides to the beach, finding an escape in the city isn’t always feasible. Moreover, weather delays and the chaos of the airline industry can make vacation plans more stressful than they need to be. With so much happening in the world, taking breaks and indulging in rest and play whenever possible is vital. Many of us often think of tropical getaways, which can require a lot of planning, funds and airport fiascos.

So when you have the chance to hop to Ocean Casino Resort for the weekend hit Atlantic City boardwalk — why not do it?

Photo: Courtesy Photo Provided

Unsurprisingly, when many of us think of vacation, locations like Miami, Jamaica or even Las Vegas usually come to mind. Atlantic City doesn’t exactly invoke the same kind of glitz and glamour (it’s in New Jersey, after all). However, as Ocean proved, an oasis can be found just about anywhere.

Ocean is also home to the massive but comfortable Ovation Hall, which will host headliners like musicians The Black Eyed Peas, Lenny Kravitz and comedian Trevor Noah in the coming weeks.

It is also home to the HQ2 Beachclub. While it is convenient for Ocean guests, HQ2 has a separate entrance, which allows those coming in for performances and parties to do so without disrupting the flow of the guests and families.

A crowd of enthusiastic fans stood in and around the massive pool as DJs hyped the crowd with various musical tracks from current country to early 2000s hip-hop. About an hour into the set, genre-bending singer Shaboozey regaled the crowd with his high-energy hits. A crowd of enthusiastic fans stood in and around the massive pool as DJs hyped the crowd with various musical tracks from current country to early 2000s hip-hop. About an hour into the set, genre-bending singer Shaboozey regaled the crowd with his high-energy hits.

Photo: Courtesy Photo Provided

The 29-year-old skyrocketed to the spotlight when Beyoncé featured him on two songs from her country album, Cowboy Carter. Fans can hear the Virginia native crooning on the queen’s tracks, “Spaghettii” and “Sweet*Honey*Buckiin’.” The perfect blend of country and hip-hop, Shaboozey has used his time in the spotlight alongside Bey to his advantage. His hit song, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” from his album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going has been a smash hit. The song has since topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. He is the first Black male artist to reach the number-one spot on both charts.

Shaboozey performed his top hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” to an ecstatic crowd four times. Rapper T.I. and his songstress wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris” were also present. Performances will continue at HQ2 Beachclub until it closes for the season in September.