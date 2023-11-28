Ending your 11-year marriage with a well-known soccer player by performing your breakup anthem during the Copa América Final halftime show is nothing short of iconic. Shakira’s comeback following her divorce from Gerard Piqué has been an incredibly successful rollout, from receiving all of Colombia’s support during Sunday’s historic performance to her rumored relationship with British actor Lucien Laviscount.

In case you aren’t caught up in all the details, here’s the breakdown of everything that’s happened thus far, from Shakira’s messy divorce to her critically acclaimed comeback singles.

Who Is Shakira?

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

When it comes to the word icon, there aren’t many performers who hold a candle to Shakira. Half Colombian, half Lebanese, fans refer to her as the “Queen of Latin Music.” This is due in part to her eclectic musical catalog that spans decades, and the 423 awards that accompany it. These include 3 Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammy Awards, making her the most awarded Latin artist of all time. Her Middle Eastern descent and love for belly dancing meet her Barranquilla roots to build a diverse catalog of timeless hits, including “Whenever, Wherever,” “La Tortura,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Beautiful Liar,” and “She Wolf.”

Who Is Shakira’s Ex?

(Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

From 2011 to 2022, Shakira was married to former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. The pair met in 2010 on the set of her video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The two share a birthday ten years apart and seemingly had a picture-perfect marriage, blending their lives as Shakira relocated to Spain and becoming parents to their eleven and nine-year-old sons, Milan and Sasha. She was hesitant to make the relationship official, sharing with 60 Minutes, “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s— out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend,” she explained. “His lover, his girlfriend. It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible, depending on behavior.”

However, their fairy tale love quickly came to an end once Piqué’s affair with 26-year-old Clara Chía Martí in 2022 came to light. Piqué remains in a relationship with Clara Chía Martí today. The couple confirmed in a joint statement that they were separating. The tumultuous split inspired the production of tracks like “TQG” and “BZRP Music Session #53.” Shakira even calls out Pique’s name in the latter single, with intentional pauses in the words “claramente” and “salpique” that emphasise “clara” and “pique”, referring to Piqué and Clara Chía.

Who Is Shakira’s Current Partner?

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment)

So who’s the lucky rebound in Shakira’s lineup? As she heals from betrayal and a tough custody battle, the singer got cozy with 31-year-old British actor Lucien Laviscount. The actor played her love interest in the music video for her single, “Punteria.” Most know Laviscount for his role in Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” and The CW series “Katy Keene.” Sources report that the pair keep their relationship casual and are enjoying having fun. Others report that Shakira is “smitten” by her new lover.

Where Does Shakira Live?

. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Moving to a foreign European country was surely no easy feat. However, Shakira was willing to do it for the man she loved. Following their divorce, Shakira relocated to where she lived before her marriage— Miami, Florida. In an effort to maintain some privacy, she and her two sons moved to a 300-acre property in Indian Creek. Located in northeast Miami-Dade County, their neighbors include Julio Iglesias, Adriana Lima and fellow Super Bowl co-star Jennifer Lopez. Living a quieter life as she rebuilds from all the emotional wreckage, Shakira’s main focus is being a mother to her sons and pouring all of her healing into her music.