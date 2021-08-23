Nike recently signed Shedeur Sanders to a name, image and likeness deal, announcing in an Instagram post, “Now it’s a family business.”

The University of Colorado Boulder quarterback is the youngest son of head coach Deion Sanders, who signed with the company nearly 30 years ago, according to CBS. The only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and World Series, the elder Sanders and the athletic apparel company collaborated on popular footwear during his time as a football and baseball player.

Sports Illustrated reported that in his recent 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur discussed plans to expand his father’s line.

“I would want to build on it,” Shedeur said. “Everything that’s great has to have a story behind it,” he later added.

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first season at Colorado, per CBS. The team finished with a 4-8 record.

“We’re not really too concerned about what happened last year, because it is what it is,” Shedeur said in a recent article with The Athletic about his senior year and Deion’s second year at Colorado. “You can’t change the past.”

While a first-year student-athlete at Jackson State University, Shedeur led the HBCU to a 10-0 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. As a team, they won the SWAC title in 2021 and 2022; Shedeur was named Freshman of the Year, and Deion was Coach of the Year in 2021.

ESPN reported that Colorado kicked off the season against North Dakota State University on Thursday, winning 31-26.