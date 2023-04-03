“I think it’s so important because I think it’s something that we [those in the Black community] don’t think about sleep as part of our health,” Horn said. “We [as humans] have evolved and expect to sleep around seven to nine hours a day, and it’s not just the amount of you sleep because you could sleep too long or too little — they could both have negative impacts on you and your health.”

She continued, “We also recognize it’s the quality of your sleep that matters as well; how much you get into deep sleep and REM sleep, it’s sort of like the opportunity to dream — all of those things impact the quality of our sleep and impact our health in result of that. Black people are less likely to get at least seven or eight hours of sleep. We are more likely to get six hours or less of sleep, and that’s multifactorial.”