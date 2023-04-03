The Social Security Fairness Act was signed in January

The Social Security Administration announced that more than 3.2 million people would receive retroactive payments and a monthly benefits increase after former President Joe Biden signed the legislation in January. He expanded benefits to government workers who were initially denied claiming benefits, according to CBS News and Blavity.

“Americans who have worked hard all their life to make an honest living should be able to retire with economic security and dignity,” Biden said at the time, confirming that millions of workers affected by this law would receive increased benefits.